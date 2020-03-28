45 detained in Manipur for violating coronavirus lockdown orders

45 detained in Manipur for violating lockdown orders

  Mar 28 2020, 12:29 ist
Manipur Police has detained 45 people over the last few days for violating norms during the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, officials said.

The state has been witness to mass gatherings and panic buying since the lockdown was imposed earlier in the week, they said.

Manipur DGP L M Khaute had on Friday evening urged people to stay at home and warned of strict legal action against those not adhering to the guidelines.

The state's cyber crime wing had earlier asked people not to spread fake news and information about coronavirus on social media platforms.

A state government official said that out of the 486 people placed under home quarantine, 331 have completed their stipulated period.

Manipur has reported one positive COVID-19 case so far.

The official said that a total of 20 people are under quarantine at government-run facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old man was arrested by police on Friday after drugs and arms and ammunition were recovered from his car in Thoubal district, officials said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, they added.

