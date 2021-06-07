6,118 new cases in Odisha, Covid-19 deaths cross 3,000 mark

Odisha's Covid-19 toll on Monday surpassed 3,000 with 41 fresh deaths, while 6,118 new cases in the state pushed the tally to 8,19,214, a health department official said.

The total number of fatalities rose to 3,035.

Of the 6,118 new cases, 3,453 were registered in quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Cuttack reported the maximum number of new cases at 640, followed by Jajpur at 563, Khurda at 495 and Angul at 416. This is the first time since the second wave of the pandemic struck that Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported less than 500 daily cases.

Odisha currently has 76,750 active cases.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, "Regret to inform about the demise of forty one Covid patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Khurda reported six deaths, followed by Sundergarh at four, and Puri and Ganjam at three each.

This apart, 53 other Covid-19 patients in the state have died of comorbidities.

As many as 7,39,376 patients, including 7,358 on Sunday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease. The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 6.69 per cent.

Over 1.22 crore samples have been tested for Covid-19 thus far, including 67,178 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched an initiative, under which oxygen concentrators will be delivered at doorsteps in five cities -- Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

"It will give huge respite to people who are looking for oxygen concentrators and strengthen our preparedness against current & future waves of #COVID-19," Patnaik tweeted.

He also shared a list of portals, where people can book the concentrators.