Bengal 9-member celll to collate COVID-19 statistics

9-member cell in West Bengal to collate COVID-19 statistics, detect patterns and identify clusters

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2020, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 09:03 ist
Artists paint graffiti on a road to raise awareness about the COVID-19 during nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata

The West Bengal government on Thursday formed a nine-member data analysis cell, which will collect and collate COVID-19 statistics from across the state, and examine them to detect patterns and identify hotspots, a health department official said.

According to an order issued by the department on Thursday, the cell will gather real-time information from all districts and use data analytics tools to make predictions on possible clusters in the state.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The members would also provide policy inputs to the state government from time to time.

The West Bengal government has so far earmarked eight coronavirus hotspots in the state.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The cell will determine the vulnerable zones of COVID-19 infection, if any, and advise whether random testing should be carried out in those areas, the official added.

So far, 104 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in West Bengal. Of them, five have died, and 19 recovered from the disease. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 no blank cheque to flout human rights: UN

COVID-19 no blank cheque to flout human rights: UN

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

'SC order for free COVID-19 test may hinder fight'

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: How would you decide to restart the economy?

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

COVID-19: Trump sees light at the end of tunnel

 