AAI begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

AAI begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9:12 pm on Wednesday.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 15 2023, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 13:18 ist
Visual from the Kolkata airport. Credit: Twitter/@pooja_news

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun an investigation into the incident of fire at the Kolkata airport, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9:12 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among passengers, they said.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier told PTI, "Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire."

Also read | Fire breaks out inside Kolkata airport; short circuit suspected

The exact reason behind it will be known after an investigation, he had said

A probe has been started into the incident of fire, an AAI spokesperson said.

The fire was doused by 9:40 pm, and check-in service resumed at 10.25 pm, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap, they said, adding that no arriving flight was delayed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Airports Authority of India
India News
Kolkata
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Won't join politics for sure: Manoj Bajpayee

Won't join politics for sure: Manoj Bajpayee

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Bumper opening predicted for 'Adipurush'

Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna

Navy tests waters for commercial waterway on Yamuna

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Focus on EVs and solar power integration

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Man kills woman over filling water from handpump in MP

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Rahane, Shardul rise in ICC Test rankings

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Why medieval manuscripts have doodles of snail fights

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

Deadliest cyclones to have hit India in recent decades

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

 