ABSU demands centre to allay fears of tribals post CAB

The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Thursday demanded that the Centre take immediate steps to allay fears of tribal and indigenous people of Assam and the North East post the passage of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The ABSU in a statement demanded that the Centre also take appropriate steps to ensure fool proof constitutional safeguards for the tribal and indigenous people of Assam and the North East to protect and preserve tribal and indigenous people's identity, language, land and rights.

ABSU president Pramod Giri appealed to the central and Assam governments to find an amicable solution by taking all stakeholders into confidence and through the process of dialogue before it is "too late".

"We will not acknowledge any move which destroys language, identity and culture of the tribal and indigenous communities of Assam and North East India," he said.

Giri also appealed to the students and general people protesting against the bill to maintain peace and harmony while demanding their rights.

Expressing ABSU's solidarity with the students of the state, Boro said, the union is deeply concerned about the future of thousands of students who are forced to come out to the streets during examination time to protest against the CAB.

"We appeal to the government not to indulge in any violence against them (students) as they are the social capital of our nation and are fighting democratically for their rights.

"We also appeal that bullet should not get priority in resolving any crisis," he said adding that people should be careful that no anti-social elements destroys the social fabric and provoke for more violence.

"This is our country and we must get justice and protection," he added.