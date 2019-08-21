ABVP demonstrates demanding error-free NRC

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a three-hour demonstration on Wednesday demanding an error-free National Register of Citizens (NRC) here in Kokrajhar district.

The workers of the ABVP, students' wing of the RSS, sat in a dharna with posters and shouted slogans demanding an NRC free from foreigners and with the names of all indigenous people included.

"The NRC is being updated due to the threat posed by illegal immigrants to the state's linguistic, cultural and social fabric. But if the sole reason is compromised, the update will be of no use," ABVP Kokrajhar unit organiser J Sharma said.

"As far as we know, the names of many indigenous people have been left out of the draft NRC, whereas names of illegal migrants are there," he claimed.

The ABVP district unit later submitted a memorandum to the NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela through the Kokrajhar deputy commissioner.