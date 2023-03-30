AFSPA to be extended in 8 Assam districts

The state was declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA during the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Mar 30 2023, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 11:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Assam government will extend the 'disturbed area' tag under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for another six months in eight districts of the state from April 1.

It will be extended for Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, according to a notification issued by the state home and political department.

Also Read | AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

The tag, however, would be lifted from Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district from April 1, following a review of the law and order scenario in the state.

The Centre had earlier announced removal of AFSPA from April 1, 2022 from the entire state of Assam barring nine districts and a sub-division of Cachar district.

The state was declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA during the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990, and this has been extended every six months since then.

