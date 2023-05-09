After crackdown on child marriage, Assam govt to ban polygamy

After the recent "crackdown" on rampant child marriage in Assam, BJP-led government in the state has now decided to pass a state law for banning polygymy, which is practised by the Muslims.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Tuesday that a committee would soon be set up for a consultation with legal experts and relevant stakeholders on how to enact a state law for banning polygymy. "This is going to be a major step for empowerment of the women in Assam. We are making our intention very clear today that we want to enact a state law declaring polygymy an illegal act. The committee will also talk to the Muslim experts as well, beside other stakeholders and take concrete steps in the next six months," Sarma said.

Also Read | Congress manifesto symbolises the politics of appeasement: Assam CM

"We are in favour of a Uniform Civil Code but since the state government cannot take a decision, we want to pass a state act to launch a crackdown on polygymy," Sarma said. "Polygymy is prevalent among the Muslims, particularly in the Barak Valley, Hojai and some other districts. But the practice is almost non-existent among the indigenous Muslims," he said.

The Sarma-led government will complete two years on Wednesday. The CM also highlighted the steps taken by his government and the development works done so far in the past two years and the targets set up for the next three years.

A note shared by the Chief Minister's office said polygymy is prohibited among all communities, except the Muslims. "Practising polygymy is an offence punishable under Section 494 and 495 of the IPC, except for Muslim community wherein Section 2 of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 governs the law pertaining to marriage which allows polygymy," the note said.

Sarma-led government arrested nearly 4,000 persons in Assam since February when a crackdown was launched against child marriage, which is rampant among the Bengali-speaking Muslims. Child marriage, however, is also a serious problem among the Hindus, particularly the tribals and those working in the tea estates. Sarma said another similar drive against those involved in child marriage would also be launched soon.