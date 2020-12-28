Amartya Sen attacked for views against Centre: Mamata

Amartya Sen being attacked for airing views against Union govt: Mamata Banerjee

The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal"

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 28 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 16:21 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is being attacked by the BJP for his views against the Union government.

Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen's family was in "illegal" possession of land on the campus.

"Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views," she said while talking to reporters here.

Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.

The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Amartya Sen
Mamata Banerjee
Visva-Bharati University

What's Brewing

Dhoni wins ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'

Dhoni wins ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in theatres in 2021

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in theatres in 2021

Box Office Report: 'SBSB' makes an impact

Box Office Report: 'SBSB' makes an impact

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Politics in 2020

The Lead: Politics in 2020

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?

 