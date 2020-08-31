Another MLA in Odisha tests positive for Covid-19

BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, raising the number of lawmakers infected with coronavirus in Odisha to 13.

Taking to Facebook, the Chandbali MLA expressed regret for not being able to serve the flood-hit people of his constituency.

"Tested Covid positive. Requesting all those who have got close contact with me to be cautious and isolate themselves. With the blessings of God I am stable now. Feeling Very sad not to be able to serve the flood affected people of Chandabali," he posted on Facebook.

On Sunday, BJD vice-president and Badamba MLA, Debi Prasad Mishra, was diagnosed with the infection.

Of the 13 MLAs who contracted the disease, 11 are from the ruling BJD and two from the BJP.

In July, BJP MLA from Nilgiri, Sukanta Kumar Nayak, became the first legislator in the coastal state to test positive for the disease.

Two Lok Sabha MPs -- BJP's Suresh Pujari from Bargarh and BJD's Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak were diagnosed with the disease earlier this month.