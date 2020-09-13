Anxious about not clearing NEET, Odisha girl dies by suicide

An 18-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, apparently, because she was anxious about the result of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) held on Sunday, police said.

She was found hanging in her residence here on Saturday night by her parents. When taken to a hospital, she was declared dead by doctors, Inspector In-Charge of Baripada Town police station, B Senapati, said.

A purported suicide note recovered from the house stated that the girl, identified as Upasana Sahu, said that as she was under mental stress and not sure about clearing the NEET.

Sahu was taking coaching for the examination at Kota in Rajasthan. She returned home in May after the COVID-19 crisis set in, the police officer said.