Army called in to control violence in Manipur; 9,000 people shifted to safer places

The Indian Army staged flag march in violence-hit areas in Manipur amid an ongoing protest by tribal groups over a court order on Scheduled Tribe status.

The columns of Army with state police intervened to control the situation at night. The violence was controlled by the morning.

"The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned in the night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning," a defence spokesperson said. "Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

So far, 9,000 people have been rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, the spokesperson said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places. He added that some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were shifted in Imphal valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district.

Urging people to maintain peace, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of properties, which is very unfortunate."

However, the details of the deaths were not immediately available.

Singh said the violence was the result of "misunderstanding" in the society.

"The state government is taking all steps to maintain the law and order situation and additional para-military forces have been requisitioned to protect the lives and properties of the people," he said.

"Central and state forces have been directed to take strong action against individuals and groups who are indulging in violence," he said.

The Chief Minister of neighbouring Mizoram, Zoramthanga, wrote to Singh, expressing concern over the violence.

"As the Chief Minister of Mizoram, a lifelong neighbour that has much in common with Manipur in terms of history and culture, I am deeply pained by the violence that has flared up in parts of your State and the underlying tension between the Meitei community and the tribals there," he wrote in the letter.

Singh said he spoke to Zoramthanga on the phone and apprised him of the present situation.

The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out, a senior police officer said.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, the officer added.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, the official said.

In view of the situation, curfew was imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts. Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days.

(With PTI inputs)