Arunachal bypoll: 28 per cent polling in first 2 hours

An estimated 28 per cent of the over 10,000 voters exercised their franchise till 9 AM for by-poll to the Khonsa West Assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, an election official said here.

Polling has gained momentum as the day progressed, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhatacharjee said.

The election authorities have deployed adequate security personnel to ensure free and fair polling in the troubled Tirap district, where the Assembly seat is located.

The constituency is witnessing a straight contest between two independent candidates - Chakat Aboh and Azet Hamtok.

Chakat Aboh, the wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May, has been unanimously fielded by five major political parties, including the ruling BJP in the state.

Tirap superintendent of police, Kardak Riba, said that adequate security forces, including 12 companies of paramilitary forces, IRBn and state police under the supervision of two SPs have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling.

According to Riba, ten deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), along with 16 inspectors and 26 sub-inspectors, have also been deployed at different locations.

Tirong Aboh, his son and nine others were shot dead by suspected NSCN militants at 12 Mile area in Tirap district on May 21, two days before he was declared elected from Khonsa West seat as a candidate of the National Peoples Party (NPP).