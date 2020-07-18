Arunachal Pradesh sets timeline for road projects after Rajnath Singh's meet

Arunachal Pradesh government has set timelines to respective departments to address the issues faced by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) while implementing the road construction projects following Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's instructions to speed up operations.

An official statement said following the Defence Minister's meeting on July 7, Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary, Naresh Kumar held a meeting recently with Director General of BRO to ensure faster progress of the infrastructure development projects in the state that shares border with China, Myanmar and Bhutan.

"The meeting was held via video link between Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, DG BRO and Kumar, in which all the four BRO project chief engineers of Arunachal Pradesh attended. Issues of land acquisition, forest clearance, allocation of quarries, joint surveys were addressed by them. The meeting was attended by all concerned officials from both sides. The issues were discussed the threadbare and timeline was fixed in each case to ensure speedy execution of road construction projects in the state," said the statement.

Chief Secretary assured DG Border Roads that full cooperation of all departments of the Arunachal government will be rendered to ensure that momentum of road construction is not only maintained but given greater impetus. Towards this end, timelines for achieving results have been set for each issue, it said.

An official termed the meeting as very productive and said that this will set the stage for BRO to complete the road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh within the set timelines.