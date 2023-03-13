Assam Board Exam: Question paper leak resonates in Assembly

The leaking of the class ten general science question paper for the state board examination resonated in the Assam Assembly on Monday. There were noisy scenes in the House when the Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia brought an adjournment motion to discuss the issue but Speaker Biswajit Daimary disallowed any discussion.

"There was an allegation on March 5 too that the English paper of the class 10 exam was leaked. But the education minister then charged the media for wrong news. If precautions were taken then, a general science paper wouldn't have leaked today," Saikia said.

Earlier in the day the Assam government said the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test cancelled. A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Also Read — Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

Around four lakh students from vernacular medium schools under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) are appearing for the ongoing examination and their future is at stake now, the Congress leader said. "CBSE, ICSE boards conduct their class 10 examinations throughout the country. Why can't SEBA conduct the exam efficiently in just one state? Is there any conspiracy to shut Assamese medium schools by discrediting the SEBA?" he asked.

Saikia also questioned why a retired officer is heading SEBA despite the presence of many efficient educationists in the state. Reacting to the LOP's statements, Pegu said "SEBA cancelled the examination midnight yesterday (Sunday).

A police case has been filed and SEBA will also probe it on it's own. "Let the probe be completed first. A discussion before the probe will not be appropriate," he added. This led to noisy scenes with the CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and Independent member Akhil Gogoi questioning the speaker why the minister was allowed to answer before the notice was accepted.

"The education minister should resign after this question paper leak," Gogoi demanded. The speaker then sought to pacify the opposition and said he is not denying that importance of the topic. He urged them to discuss it during zero hour in the coming days. Reacting to this, Saikia said, "It is better to discuss the subject today itself. It is current and a burning topic." The Congress, CPI(M) and Independent lawmakers then trooped to the well of the House and demanded that the issue be discussed under adjournment motion.

They shouted slogans of 'BJP government murdabad', which was strongly opposed by the speaker and the treasury bench. A heated exchange between the two sides followed and Daimary adjourned the House for ten minutes.

Pegu had told reporters in the morning that the detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak in the question paper and culprits behind it. "There is no question of the involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centers only on the morning of the test day," he added.