Assam flood: Death toll reaches 34; over one lakh more affected in 24 hours

One person drowned in flood water in Gaolpara district in the past 24-hours, taking the death toll from this year's flood in Assam so far to 34.

Even as flood situation slightly improved in some districts, more than one lakh people were affected by the flood since Wednesday. The total number of flood affected people increased to 16.03 lakh on Thursday in 22 districts.

The daily flood bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued on Thursday evening said that the number of affected villages decreased from 2197 to 2053 during the same period. Nearly 13,000 people are, however, still taking shelter in relief camps in 16 districts. Situation slightly improved in Tinsukia and Sivasagar districts but flood still remained serious in western Assam districts like Barpeta, Goalpara, South Salmara and Dhubri.

Cropland of 72,717 hectares have been damaged due to the flood across the state so far. Culverts, bridges, roads and embankments have either been washed away or damaged by the flood.

Overall flood situation in Kaziranga National Park improved a little on Thursday but 73 of 233 forest camps still remained under water. A total of 25 animals, mainly hog deer, swamp deer and wild boar died so far due to flood, vehicle hits on the highway and other reasons.

The Brahmaputra, however, continued to flow above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat), Goalpara and Dhubri on Thursday. Some tributaries were also flowing above the danger mark, said the ASDMA bulletin.