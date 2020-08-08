Assam journalist found dead in his office in Tinsukia

PTI
PTI, Tinsukia,
  • Aug 08 2020, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 23:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

A journalist was found dead in his office in Assam's Tinsukia district on Saturday, police said.

Bijendeep Tanti, the owner of news website 'Dinpratidin', was found dead with injuries on his body in his office in the Jyotinagar area, they said.

A woman, who was reportedly last seen with him, has been held for interrogation, official sources said.

Police said they are probing the case from "all angles".

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Tinsukia Press Club and other organisations demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing.

