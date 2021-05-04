Assam postpones Class 10 board exams due to Covid-19 surge

Assam postpones Class 10 board exams amid Covid surge

  May 04 2021
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) issued an order to this effect on Tuesday. Credit: iStock Photo

The Assam government has postponed the Class 10 board examinations in view of surging Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) issued an order to this effect on Tuesday.

The revised schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations shall be announced shortly after consultation with the state health department, it said.

Assam reported 4,489 fresh Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths on Monday. 

