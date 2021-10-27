Assam relaxes Covid curbs, allows more people in weddings, funerals

The Assam government on Wednesday further relaxed Covid-related restrictions, allowing 200 people with at least one dose of vaccination to attend weddings and religious functions.

Issuing a new set of guidelines, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said the overall Covid-19 situation in the state has "considerably improved".

The order, issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), which will come into effect on Thursday morning, also allowed up to 100 persons in funerals and last rites.

The district disaster management authorities shall fix the limit of gatherings for open spaces depending on Covid-19 situations in their jurisdictions and it will not be more than 50 per cent of seating capacities in closed venues, the order added.

On October 26, the government had cut the number of people attending weddings to a maximum of 50 single-dose vaccinated persons from 200 fully vaccinated persons in the earlier order, issued on October 1. On the other hand, 50 people were allowed to attend the last rites.

The state reported 244 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while six more people lost their lives.

There are 2,491 active cases in Assam at present, it added.

Two deaths each were reported from Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural districts, while one death each happened in Dhubri and Jorhat districts.

So far, 5,987 people have died in the state of Covid-19 and 6.09 lakh people infected.

The new cases were detected after testing 37,836 samples.

Kamrup Metro reported the highest number of new cases at 75.

Till now, 5.99 lakh people have recovered from the disease in the state, including 391 in the last 24 hours.

