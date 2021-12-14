Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999 per kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Dec 14 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 17:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

A specialty tea from Assam's Dibrugarh district was on Tuesday auctioned for Rs 99,999 per kg, the “highest price” ever fetched in any tea auction in the country, an official said.

The Manohari Tea Estate sold 1 kg of its Manohari Gold variety to Sourabh Tea Traders, Gauhati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) Secretary Priyanuz Dutta said.

“This is the highest auction price fetched in tea selling and buying in the country so far,” Dutta said.

“We manufacture the tea based on high demand from discerning consumers and connoisseurs for this type of premium quality specialty tea," Proprietor of Manohari Tea Estate, Rajan Lohia, said.

The bright yellow liquor has a soothing after-taste, and is known for several health benefits, he added.

Manohari Gold Tea had sold for Rs 50,000 per kg at the GTAC auction in July 2019, which was the highest auction value at that time.

The record was, however, broken within a month when the Golden Neddles Tea, manufactured by Donyi Polo Tea Estate of Arunachal Pradesh, and Golden Butterfly Tea of Dikon Tea Estate of Assam, sold for Rs 75,000 per kg in seperate auctions at the GTAC. 

