Assam to fill up 12,000 vacancies by Sep 22: CM Sarma

Assam to fill up 12,000 vacancies by September 22, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

These 12,000 posts include 5,200 constables and sub-inspectors in the Home Department, and 256 assistant engineers in the PWD

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Sep 01 2022, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 21:08 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: DH file photo

The Assam government will complete the recruitment process for 12,000 posts by September 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The appointment letters will be given to 12,000 new recruits in various departments of the government on September 22 at a function, he said.

"In our concerted push to complete hiring for 1 lakh jobs at the earliest, glad to share that today we have decided to complete recruitment for 12,000 posts," Sarma said.

Read | Amid spat with Kejriwal, Assam CM announces Rs 10,000 crore plan for schools

These 12,000 posts include 5,200 constables and sub-inspectors in the Home Department, and 256 assistant engineers in the Public Works Department (PWD). The other vacancies were in Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Higher Education Department and Health Department, among others.

"The addition of another 12,000 employees in the service of the state government will help run the day-to-day activities in a more seamless manner," the chief minister said.

In May, 30,000 vacancies were filled up and with these new recruitments, the Assam government would hire a total of 42,000 people in less than six months.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam
Jobs
India News

What's Brewing

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

 