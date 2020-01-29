Assam woman saved from committing suicide after being alerted by Facebook

Alerted by the USA-based authorities of Facebook, Assam police on Tuesday night saved a woman from committing suicide at her residence and rushed her to a hospital.

According to a statement issued by cyber crime cell of Kolkata police on Wednesday, the Facebook office, USA sent an email to them on Tuesday night informing that a lady had uploaded a video, in which she expressed her plan to commit suicide.

The Facebook authority also provided the access logs, registered phone number and that she belongs to Guwahati, Assam.

Based on the information on Facebook, enquiry was initiated and that lady was identified to be a resident of an area under Changsari police station in the outskirts of Guwahati. "Accordingly, we contacted the concerned local police station (Changsari) and informed the fact and its urgency. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the lady from the handshaking distance of death. It came to the fore that she is suffering from mental trauma due to some personal issue," said the statement.

"Facebook authority sent the message as they believed that the user was at imminent risk of death or serious physical injury," it said.

The lady was immediately rushed to a hospital, where her condition was said to be stable. Her husband also rushed to the hospital.

Police here said an investigation was on to find out the exact cause of her depression. The Identity of the woman was not disclosed to protect her privacy.