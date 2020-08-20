Assam's Covid-19 count rises to 84,317; death toll reaches 213 

The Covid-19 death toll in Assam mounted to 213 on Wednesday after 10 people succumbed to the disease, while the state's coronavirus caseload has gone up to 84,317 with 2,116 fresh infections, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Cachar and Karimganj districts while one each was registered in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nagaon and Hailakandi, Sarma said.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that ten more Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," the minister tweeted.

"2116 #Covidcases detected out of 40389 tests done in last 24 hours. Positivity rate is 5.23 per cent," Sarma said in the tweet.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The new cases include 311 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 190 from Cachar, 174 from Dibrugarh and 125 from Jorhat.

Altogether 2,054 patients have recovered from the disease in the state on Wednesday and discharged from hospitals.

The state now has 23,753 are active cases, while 60,348 people have been cured of coronavirus infection so far and three others migrated out of the state.

The number of total tests conducted in the state till date is 18,60,208.

Meanwhile, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home isolation, an official said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said that 3,005 Assam Police personnel have been infected with the virus. While 2,274 of them have recovered from the disease, eight died.

Meanwhile, 40 Army personnel, who were recently cured of Covid-19, donated their plasma on Wednesday day at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. The Army responded to the Assam government's request and organised a plasma donation camp in collaboration with the state health department where Sarma and GOC of Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Shantanu Dayal were present.

"A day of great joy as over 40 bravehearts joined the #plasmadonation camp at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. My gratitude to all who came forward for this generous act, that shall help save many lives," Sarma tweeted.

Fifteen journalists who have recovered from Covid-19 have also volunteered to donate plasma following an initiative of the Gauhati Press Club in consultation with the state health department.