Bengal govt’s internship programme could affect permanent jobs: CITU

A new student internship scheme by the West Bengal government that offers a monthly allowance to students and engagement in government offices for a year could be detrimental for aspirants seeking permanent employment opportunities in the public sector, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has said.

Representatives of student bodies - Students’ Federation of India, and Chhatra Parishad have also expressed reservations about the scheme.

After the cabinet meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the West Bengal Students’ Internship Scheme 2022. The state government will offer internship to students, residents of the state, who have completed undergraduate studies, have a polytechnic or ITI qualification, or equivalent course with 60 per cent marks. The students who apply will be chosen by a selection board led by the Chief Secretary, in coordination with the state education department. On selection, the students will be offered a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000. After a year, they may be offered another year, based on their performance.

CITU West Bengal general secretary, Anadi Sahoo told DH that qualified students with 60 per cent marks being offered Rs 5,000 per month for a year seems inappropriate given the fact that there are numerous vacancies in the state administration.

“For different jobs there can be recruitment through the public service commission. Even if a graduate with 60 per cent marks enters for clerical work, he should be getting Rs 20,000-25,000. What will the student do after one year? Permanent jobs will be blocked. The policy of fixed-term employment takes away the permanent jobs,” Sahoo said. “What happens to those who are waiting for jobs,” he added.

State representatives of Chhatra Parishad, and Students’ Federation of India, talking to Deccan Herald, also said that the newly-announced scheme will affect those candidates who are on the lookout for permanent jobs in the state government.

Watch latest videos by DH here: