Bengal Police repeatedly obstructing my movement: Suvendu Adhikari to NHRC

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) saying his movement has been repeatedly obstructed by the West Bengal Police, which is against the 'fundamental right' to move freely within the country.

Adhikari requested the NHRC chairperson to take appropriate action, which would put an end to such unconstitutional actions and reestablish his rights.

Adhikari also wrote to the West Bengal Governor in this regard.

In a letter to the NHRC chairperson, Adhikari wrote, "I am being punished by the West Bengal Administration for holding the constitutional post of the Leader of Opposition of the West Bengal Assembly. My movement, previously, time and again, has been obstructed by the West Bengal Police, mostly by the Additional SP rank officers in various districts of West Bengal."

"On January 27, I along with other MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly were going towards Bikash Bhaban, which houses the office of the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, WB government. We were going to meet the Principal Secretary in order to discuss the issue of reopening of the educational institutions in the State," he wrote.

He further wrote that just outside the aforementioned address, they were obstructed by around 100 police personnel led by Umesh Ganpat, IPS, DC, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate and others.

"As if following the template of earlier occasions this time too, the officers couldn't show any prohibitory order or couldn't answer in the affirmative when asking if Section 144 had been imposed in the area," Adhikari said.

Adhikari informed the NHRC that earlier this month he had approached the Calcutta High Court in apprehension that his access to the Netai village of Jhargram district would be blocked.

"The Attorney General assured the court that there is no restriction on any movement in the state and the government would provide security for safe passage to any part of West Bengal. He even submitted that as a citizen of India, I am free to visit any part of the country without any hesitation and the case should not have been filed in the first place," Adhikari wrote.

Adhikari mentioned that he was stopped on his way to Netai by a huge contingent of WB Police deliberately defying the Calcutta High Court's order and contradicted AG's submission.

"After today's incident, I have realised that my fundamental right has been curtailed. Article 19 in The Constitution of India ensures the protection of certain rights such as freedom of all citizens in regards to moving freely throughout the territory of India. But in my case the officers, who are supposed to uphold such rights, are acting at the behest of the WB government to infringe upon them," he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: