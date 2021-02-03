Bengal will not be ruled by people from Gujarat: Mamata

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over defections in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the PM sent a chartered flight to induct corrupt persons, former TMC members, into the BJP, but did not do anything when migrant workers died on the roads during the lockdown.

"Modi ji you could send a chartered flight for those who indulged in corruption in Trinamool, but you did nothing when more than100 migrant workers died on the road during the lockdown. This is the kind of politics you do,” said Mamata.

Addressing a TMC rally in Alipurduar district Mamata said that the TMC MLAs and MPs were not for sale.

Read | Violence returns to West Bengal's Nandigram, threatens to break brittle peace

"Those who are greedy went to the BJP. But those who are in the TMC should know that there is no place for greed in the party…TMC MLAs and MPs are not for sale,” said Mamata.

The TMC supremo said that the defectors would be defeated in the Assembly elections and their political careers would be over.

"Those who want to leave the party should do so immediately. But those who are in Trinamool must be disciplined soldiers. Remember those who have left the party will be defeated in the elections. They will have to shut their shops.” said Mamata.

She said that the Assembly elections would not be easy for the saffron party adding that it might win some seats held by the Left Front and the Congress but resting seats belonging to the TMC would be a “tall task” for the BJP.

Taking a dig at Former Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, without mentioning his name, Mamata said that he resorted to irregularities regarding the appointments of Bana Sahayaks in the Forest Department and the matter would be investigated.

"One person formerly involved with the Forest Departments indulged in corrupt practices in relation to recruitment of Bana Sahayaks. It will be investigated. He has now joined the BJP and is lecturing others,” said Mamata.

She said that although her party did not believe in the Bengali-non-Bengali divide but “Bengal will not be ruled by people from Gujarat and the people of Bengal will rule the State.”

Reacting to her allegation, Rajib said that the "appointments were made impartially."