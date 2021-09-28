Battle for Bhabanipur on as HC refuses to stay bypoll

Bhabanipur bypolls on Sept 30 as Calcutta High Court rejects plea to stay

The court dismissed the PIL in which the language used to seek the by-poll was challenged

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 28 2021, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 12:16 ist
Mamata Banerjee and Priyanka Tibrewal. Credit: PTI/ Twitter/@impriyankabjp

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition on the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat, ordering that polls will be held as scheduled on September 30.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj said it was inappropriate on the part of the West Bengal chief secretary to have written such a letter in which he had appealed to the election commission for holding the by-election at Bhabanipur.

The court dismissed the PIL in which the language used to seek the by-poll was challenged.

The chief secretary had in the letter said that a "constitutional crisis" would occur if the by-election to Bhabanipur was not held.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Bhabanipur seat.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

calcutta high court
Bhabanipur
West Bengal
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 