Bihar: Man and minor caught in compromising position, stripped

A search is on to apprehend the three persons who assaulted the minor and the accused, the SP said.

  • Jul 22 2023, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 11:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A girl and a man were allegedly stripped and beaten up by three persons after the two were caught in a compromising position in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, purportedly showing three persons assaulting and stripping the minor and the man, an officer said.

The man has been identified as a music teacher and is in his mid-40s, he said.

“We have arrested the music teacher based on the statement given by the victim. A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 376 of the IPC (sexual offences) have been registered against the accused," Begusarai Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar said.

Read | Inmates, prison officials injured in scuffle in Patna jail as ex-MLA alleges conspiracy to kill him

A search is on to apprehend the three persons who assaulted the minor and the accused, the SP said, adding, a preliminary investigation reveals that the incident took place on Thursday.

“The police are examining the video and have also sent clothes of the two persons and other evidence recovered from the spot for forensic examination," Kumar said.

A team under the supervision of a senior women police officer has been constituted to investigate the case, the SP said.

"Medical examination of the victim is also being conducted. Her statement will also be recorded before the magistrate," he added.

Bihar
Crime
India News

