Bihar News Live: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for the eighth time today
updated: Aug 10 2022, 09:47 ist
Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm today. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage. Stay tuned for the latest updates only on DH!
09:45
The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and its allies
Kumar will be administered the oath of office Wednesday.
They said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning as chief minister. He is also learnt to have thanked the Congress leadership for extending support
09:42
The 71-year-old JD(U) leader first took oath as chief minister in 2000, when he headed an NDA government that lasted only a week. He was back in 2005, this time with his coalition having won an absolute majority in the assembly polls.
The NDA won a landslide victory under his leadership in the assembly polls five years later. Kumar stepped down in 2014, owning moral responsibility for the drubbing of JD(U) in the Lok Sabha polls, but returned less than a year later when he was sworn in for the fourth time.
In 2015, Kumar was back as CM, with the Grand Alliance then comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress winning a comfortable majority. He resigned in July 2017, citing irreconcilable differences with the RJD, and got sworn in again less than 24 hours later, when he formed a new government with the BJP.
Kumar was sworn in for the seventh time in November 2020, when the NDA retained power, though his own party saw a major fall in its tally for which it blamed a “conspiracy” by the BJP.
09:41
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday afternoon for a record eighth time.
Kumar will be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a simple ceremony inside the Raj Bhavan at 2 pm.
Tejashwi Yadav, whose RJD helms the Grand Alliance that elected Kumar as its leader on Tuesday, is also scheduled to be sworn in, with him returning as the deputy chief minister for the second time.
09:40
Mahagathbandhan 2.0
09:39
Nitish Kumar's 'Plan (non) B(JP)'
09:35
According to those who know him well, Nitish Kumar’s decision to sever ties with the BJP is not only to prevent a repeat of Maharashtra with his party but has much to do with his ambition to play a prominent role on the national stage.
It remains to be seen whether Kumar’s frequent political flip-flops and ideological about-turns have dented his credibility. But it is certain that the BJP, with the resources at its disposal, will now target Kumar as it has seldom done before.
Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan.
09:33
Nitish Kumar, 71, is an electrical engineer who, inspired by socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, quit his job in the Bihar Electricity Board to join politics. Kumar had supported Prasad in the Janata Dal before parting ways in 1994.
Why didn't BJP try to stop Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from leaving NDA alliance?
The JD(U) supremo breaking alliance with the BJP in 2013 and now in 2022 is enough to tell what and how much the former still holds relevance as a leader in the politics of Bihar.
A top Bihar BJP leader says that the results of the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections have proved that Nitish Kumar's sway on the people of the state has reduced and the people is now looking at the BJP as an alternative party to JD(U).
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, Yadav rose to the challenge of nearly defeating the BJP-JD(U) combine, taking on the combined might of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Kumar and others.
In the elections, Yadav led a tireless campaign around livelihood issues, particularly joblessness, to appeal to the youth across caste lines. He overcame his party’s traditional stress on the ‘MY’ or Muslim-Yadav support base.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, 31, isn’t likely to be pleased with how the events have unfolded in Patna. Just as he had emerged as a leader in his own right, Yadav will have to play second fiddle to Nitish Kumar.
07:48
Opposition willing to overcome 'trust deficit' in Nitish to corner BJP
As Nitish Kumar takes another u-turn, there is scepticism and suspicion among his new friends about the JD(U) supremo but they are willing to overcome a “trust deficit” due to his past action in order not to “waste any opportunity to corner” the BJP.
Why didn't BJP try to stop Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from leaving NDA alliance?
NDA's ally and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke off ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party once again to form an alliance with his political opponent Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, paving the way for a 'Mahagathbandhan2.0' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
According to those who know him well, Nitish Kumar’s decision to sever ties with the BJP is not only to prevent a repeat of Maharashtra with his party but has much to do with his ambition to play a prominent role on the national stage.
It remains to be seen whether Kumar’s frequent political flip-flops and ideological about-turns have dented his credibility. But it is certain that the BJP, with the resources at its disposal, will now target Kumar as it has seldom done before.
Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan.
Nitish Kumar, 71, is an electrical engineer who, inspired by socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan, quit his job in the Bihar Electricity Board to join politics. Kumar had supported Prasad in the Janata Dal before parting ways in 1994.
The JD(U) supremo breaking alliance with the BJP in 2013 and now in 2022 is enough to tell what and how much the former still holds relevance as a leader in the politics of Bihar.
A top Bihar BJP leader says that the results of the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections have proved that Nitish Kumar's sway on the people of the state has reduced and the people is now looking at the BJP as an alternative party to JD(U).
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, Yadav rose to the challenge of nearly defeating the BJP-JD(U) combine, taking on the combined might of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Kumar and others.
In the elections, Yadav led a tireless campaign around livelihood issues, particularly joblessness, to appeal to the youth across caste lines. He overcame his party’s traditional stress on the ‘MY’ or Muslim-Yadav support base.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, 31, isn’t likely to be pleased with how the events have unfolded in Patna. Just as he had emerged as a leader in his own right, Yadav will have to play second fiddle to Nitish Kumar.
As Nitish Kumar takes another u-turn, there is scepticism and suspicion among his new friends about the JD(U) supremo but they are willing to overcome a “trust deficit” due to his past action in order not to “waste any opportunity to corner” the BJP.
NDA's ally and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke off ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party once again to form an alliance with his political opponent Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, paving the way for a 'Mahagathbandhan2.0' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
