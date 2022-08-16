Bihar News Live: RJD likely to get lion's share, Nitish to stick to same leaders in new Cabinet

The cabinet expansion of the new Nitish Kumar government, which recently broke away from the NDA and joined the RJD-led alliance, will take place on Tuesday. Around 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or the Grand Alliance and the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM inside the Raj Bhavan. Stay tuned for more updates.
Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam have been handpicked as part of the party's strategy to back a Muslim and a Dalit.
Earlier, the names of Shakil Ahmed Khan, an AICC secretary and one of the most vocal MLAs, besides Rajesh Ram, were doing the rounds.
Congress' state in-charge Bhakt Charan Das has said that the party is tipped to get three ministerial berths, two of which will be filled on Tuesday.
An in-principle agreement has been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state assembly, will have a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).
Among the invitees could be RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who was expected to arrive here on Monday night though party sources now claim he will be arriving on Tuesday by a morning flight.
The state cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. The induction of ministers on Tuesday is expected to keep a few berths vacant for future expansion.
Kumar Sarwajeet, Alok Mehta, Samir Kumar Mahaseth likely to get Cabinet berths as well.
Alok Mehta, a Kushwaha leader in the RJD, is also likely to get a seat in the cabinet of Nitish Kumar. Mehta currently holds the post of national general secretary in the party.
Kumar Sarwajeet, a youth leader, representing Bodh Gaya assembly constituency, is considered as a core member of Tejashwi Yadav's team. He may also get the cabinet berth in Nitish Kumar government.
Also, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, who represents Mithilanchal region, is a Dalit face in the party. He may take oath in Raj Bhawan as well.
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, and "an unchallenged MLA" would also take oath on August 16.
Madhepura MLA and Yadav leader Chandrashekher Yadav could be selected for the cabinet and he is most likely to take oath in the Raj Bhawan.
Mohammad Shahnawaz, a Muslim leader who represents the Seemanchal area, and recently joined the RJD after leaving the AIMIM, would be also included in the cabinet.
With the cabinet expansion of Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government scheduled to take place on Tuesday at around 11.30 a.m., the RJD may try to present an impression of being an "A-to-Z party" by giving representation to leaders of every community.