Bihar polls: CPI announces its candidates

Bihar polls: CPI announces candidates in its quota of six seats

AFP
AFP, Patna,
  • Oct 04 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 20:33 ist
Representative image.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday announced the names of candidates for six Assembly constituencies that the party was given under the seat-sharing arrangement of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

The CPI will be contesting Bakhri, Teghra, Bachhwara, Harlakhi, Jhanjharpur and Rupauli seats, the party's state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey said.

Pandey, a two-time MLA, will contest Harlakhi constituency in Madhubani district again, while Awadhesh Kumar Rai who had earlier won thrice from Bachhwara seat will fight from the same constituency.
 

Ram Ratan Singh and Suryakant Paswan, who unsuccessfully contested the election in 2015, will be trying their luck again from Teghra and Bakhri seats respectively.

The CPI nominated Purnea district secretary Vikas Chandra Mandal for Rupauli seat and Ram Narayan Yadav for Jhanjharpur.

Pandey said that though the number of seats offered to the CPI is quite less in comparison to its strength, his party has acceded to it to prevent the division of votes of secular, democratic and progressive forces.

According to the seat-sharing formula of the Grand Alliance, the RJD will contest 144 seats followed by the Congress which would fight 70 seats, CPI(ML) 19, CPI (six) and the CPI(M) four.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CPI
Bihar
Assembly elections
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

 