Bihar to disburse Rs 6,000 each to flood-hit families

Bihar to disburse gratuitous relief of Rs 6,000 each to flood-hit families

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jul 25 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 20:57 ist
NDRF personnel rescue villagers from flood-affected areas, in Gopalganj district. Credit: PTI/file

The Bihar government will soon start disbursing gratuitous relief of Rs 6,000 each to flood-affected families in the state, a senior official said on Saturday.

The relief amount will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), he said.

"The list of beneficiaries is ready and we will soon start disbursing Rs 6,000 each as gratuitous relief to flood- affected families," Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Pratyaya Amrit, told PTI.

More than 1 lakh flood-hit people in different districts have been evacuated to relief centres till Saturday afternoon and 1.45 lakh people are being fed through community kitchens in the affected areas, Amrit said.

The flood in the state has claimed 10 lives till Friday, officials said.

A total of 9.6 lakh people have been affected by floodwaters in 529 panchayat areas in 74 blocks of 10 districts till Friday evening, as per a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Department.

West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, and Khagaria are the districts affected by flood in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
relief
Flood

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 