BJP creates ruckus inside Bihar Assembly; stages walkout

The opposition BJP in Bihar on Thursday created ruckus inside the state Assembly and staged a walkout as its demands for an apology from a CPI(ML) Liberation MLA met with angry rebuttal.

CPI(ML)-L MLAs insisted that it was BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi who should be made to apologise on the floor of the House for having used abusive and intimidatory language on Wednesday against Mahboob Alam, the Left party’s legislature party leader.

Before the commencement of the proceedings of the House, CPI(ML)-L legislators, who support the Nitish Kumar government from outside, had staged a demonstration outside the Vidhan Sabha premises in protest against Saraogi’s utterances.

"Saraogi had a problem with the language used by Alam, who never spoke about an individual and made certain remarks against the BJP, its parent body RSS and their ideology. But Saraogi targeted Alam and used a language against our leader that befitted a street goon", CPI(ML)-L MLA Sandeep Sourav told reporters.

Inside the House, at the outset the ultra Left party’s Satyadeo Ram rose in his seat demanding an apology from Saraogi.

Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, who had risen to press demand for a discussion on adjournment motion on the issue of irregularities in competitive exams, got drawn into the spat and insisted that it was Alam who had started it all and must be held to account.

State minister Shravan Kumar rose to object and said the Leader of the Opposition was wasting the time of the House which had a lot of business to transact.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Vajpayee, thereafter, proceeded to conduct the Question Hour.

However, the din continued with many of the agitated BJP MLAs entering the well.

An alarmed Speaker asked them not to venture too close to the treasury benches. The heated exchange continued for about half an hour and the BJP MLAs walked out by 11.30 am.