BJP in Bengal demands CBI inquiry into youth’s death

The BJP in Bengal wants a CBI inquiry into the death of a youth – the party alleges he was killed in police firing – in Kaliaganj of Uttar Dinajpur district.

The party’s supporters tried to enforce a 12-hour bandh in parts of north Bengal, and youth-wing affiliates took to the streets in Kolkata on Friday, to march towards the Raj Bhavan.

Watch | BJP calls 12-hour ‘bandh’ in North Bengal over death of worker

“Today, a large part of North Bengal was shut following a bandh called by the BJP, to protest the cover up of a minor’s rape and murder in Kaliaganj. BJYM marched to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata (sic),” Amit Malviya, party’s co-incharge for West Bengal mentioned in a tweet.

Bengal is in turmoil but a delusional Mamata Banerjee continues to indulge herself with issues she has no stake in. Today, large part of North Bengal was shut following bandh called by the BJP, to protest cover up of a minor’s rape and murder in Kaliaganj. BJYM marched to the… pic.twitter.com/XVcq9vfixt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 28, 2023

Indranil Khan, BJYM’s state president, who led the protest in Kolkata, stated: “The Hon’ble CJ-Bench of Hon’ble Calcutta High Court has granted leave into my PIL seeking CBI inquiry into the tragic death…,” Khan tweeted.

The youth’s death was preceded by violent protests by mobs on Tuesday in Kaliaganj following the alleged rape and death of a minor girl.

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, termed the bandh as futile. “Regarding the Kaliaganj issue, it is extremely sad and I feel that death should not be politicised… The post-mortem has been videographed and the accused has also been caught in this case,” Banerjee said, adding that the loss of life of the youth is “extremely sad”.