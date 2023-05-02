BJP leader allegedly murdered in Bengal's Moyna

BJP leader allegedly murdered in Bengal's Moyna, party agitates

BJP booth president of Moyna, Bijaykrishna Bhuiya, was reportedly beaten up by 'TMC goons' in front of his wife

PTI
PTI, Tamluk ,
  • May 02 2023, 13:18 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 13:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A BJP booth-level leader was found dead at Moyna in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district and the party has blamed the ruling TMC for murdering him.

BJP booth president of Moyna, Bijaykrishna Bhuiya, was reportedly beaten up by "TMC goons" in front of his wife on his way back home on Monday evening and was forcibly taken away by them in a motorbike, the saffron party claimed.

Bhuiya was later murdered, the BJP claimed and demanded the arrest of those behind it. His body with an injury mark on the head was found on Monday late night at a distance from his residence, the police said.

Investigation into the incident is on, it said. BJP national vice-president and Medinipur MP, Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC has increased it "torture" of the opposition party's workers in the area to create an "environment of terror" with the aim of winning the coming panchayat election, due this month.

Dismissing outright any involvement in the incident, the ruling TMC said it was the outcome of a family dispute. Former TMC MLA of Moyna, Sangram Dolui, demanded that the culprits to be booked. BJP workers and leaders blocked roads in Moyna on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the "TMC goons" for their alleged involvement in the murder. "We are holding democratic agitations to press for the arrest of the TMC goons," a local BJP leader said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

 