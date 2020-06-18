BJP-led Manipur govt in trouble after nine MLAs' resign

The three-year-old BJP-led government in Manipur faces the threat of losing power after nine MLAs including deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh resigned on Wednesday.

Three of them are from BJP and they reportedly decided to join Congress, which could not form its government in 2017 despite winning 28 of the 60 Assembly seats. BJP had won 21 seats but managed to form the coalition government after eight MLAs switched sides from Congress and National People's Party (NPP) backed them.

Four NPP MLAs, one independent and one from Trinamool Congress also resigned from N Biren Singh-led government. Confirming the resignation of NPP MLAs, deputy chief minister Y. Joykumar Singh told reporters in Imphal that the decision was taken in view of the "insult" being faced by him and his party MLAs from the BJP.

The trouble, infact, started in April when N Biren Singh stripped off all portfolios from the deputy chief minister citing "derogatory remarks" against him. The deputy CM had slammed the CM saying the latter failed to provide adequate ration to people affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The BJP, which now has 18 MLAs, still have four Naga People's Front MLAs backing them. They also have seven MLAs defected from the Congress who are now facing disqualification at Speaker's tribunal. One has already been disqualified. These seven MLAs have recently been barred from entering the Assembly by Manipur High Court over the pending case.

Congress is likely to meet Governor Najma Heptulla on Thursday to move a no-confidencr motion and a floor test.