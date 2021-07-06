BJP members do not know courtesy, decency: Mamata in Assembly

BJP members do not know courtesy, decency: Mamata

Mamata said that the incumbent Governor should have been allowed to address the House on July 2

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 06 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 15:41 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Sharpening her attack on the BJP, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said members of the saffron camp "do not know courtesy and decency" and that was evident from the ruckus they created during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's inaugural speech in the Assembly.

Dhankhar had on July 2 tabled his address, after reading out a few lines of his 18-page speech, amid protests by BJP MLAs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The TMC supremo, during her speech in the House, further said that the incumbent Governor, chosen by the BJP leadership at the Centre, should have been allowed to address the House by the saffron party's MLAs in the state.

"I have seen BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh to Sushma Swaraj... This BJP, however, is different. They (BJP members) do not know culture, courtesy, decency and civility," the chief minister said, after thanking the Governor for the inaugural address. 

BJP
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Rajnath Singh
Sushma Swaraj

