 BJP MLAs ask Assam CM to allay people's fears over CAA

A group of BJP legislators called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday and urged him to intervene immediately to allay fear and doubts among the people regarding the amended Citizenship Act.

Around 14 BJP MLAs pointed out to Sonowal that they are facing the ire of the people due to the citizenship law, BJP's Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika told reporters after a meeting at the CM's residence.

He said there is "mistrust in the BJP and their leaders" due to the law and it must be cleared at the earliest.

Hazarika said anger against BJP MLAs has been aggravated due to certain statements made by some ministers, though he refused to name them.

"We urged the Chief Minister to take strict measures regarding the protection of language, culture and the people and also to ensure strong constitutional safeguards in these matters," he added.

The Chief Minister should urge the centre to ensure that Clause 6 and 7 of the Assam Accord, securing constitutional safeguards for language and culture and all- round economic development of the state, are implemented at the earliest, Hazarika said.

Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan said they have also asked the CM to urge the Centre to take steps to remove the doubts regarding the Act as "we also want that all illegal Bangladeshis be deported from the state".