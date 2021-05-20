'Board exams to be held in WB after Covid crisis ends'

Board exams to be held in Bengal after Covid-19 crisis is contained: Minister

The minister further said that midday meals will be made available in all schools, where buildings were being converted into Covid-safe homes

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 20 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 21:39 ist
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose at a healthcare centre in Kolkata, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this year's state board examinations will be held once the Covid-19 crisis is contained.

Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of secondary education and council of higher secondary education, and a decision would be taken in consultation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, keeping all safety concerns in mind.

"In the past 100 years, the world has not faced a crisis situation such as the one we are facing right now. There is, however, a rule of nature, and the pandemic would not rage on forever. Once the situation is brought under control the exams can be held," he told reporters at Bikash Bhavan -- the state education department headquarters.

The minister further said that midday meals will be made available in all schools, where buildings were being converted into Covid-safe homes in accordance with the administration's directions.

State board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were earlier slated to be held in June. 

 

