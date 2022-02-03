Budget allocation for Northeast Frontier Railway 44% more than previous budget

The allocation in the Union budget 2022-23 for the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) was 44 per cent more than the previous budget and 370% more than the average of 2009-14 allotment, NFR general manager, Anshul Gupta said in Guwahati on Thursday.

Gupta said the budget this time allocated Rs. 11,428.86 crores against Rs. 6,913 crores in the budget 2021-22.

The GM said adequate fund has been allotted for capital connectivity to North Eastern states, faster connectivity on Northeast Region by doubling of High Density Network (HDN) sections along with electrification of entire network for seamless connectivity.

Gupta said that that electrification of track has been completed up to Guwahati. "As per policy of the Indian Railways, work for 100% electrification of NFR routes are also going on. This policy of 100% electrification will give boost to the economy of North Eastern states and it will bring N.F. Railway at par with other electrified railway." He further said that work for electrification is already complete in 766 RKM in NFR and work for electrification is going on in 210 RKM section, which is likely to be completed by March this year. Work in remaining 3216 RKM is planned to be completed by March, 2024. This will impart efficient, pollution free transportation needs of Northeastern states, he said.

The general manager also informed that Vistadome train services have been introduced recently on the tourist routes Tinsukia – Naharlagun, Guwahati – Badarpur, New Jalpaiguri – Alipurduar and Guwahati – Naharlagun. Vistadome coaches have also been attached to the Joy Ride services in Darjeeling Himalayan Railway section.

He said introduction of Kisan Rail has helped farmers to send their produces to the markets of far areas at ease and get benefitted. "Farmers of the Northeast region can now send fruits, vegetables and other perishable products to outside market by using the services of Kisan rail. 50% subsidy is allowed for transportation of all fruits and vegetables through these trains. Refrigerated parcel van to carry pineapple and other fruits and vegetable from North East to other parts of India is also available for booking," he said.

