CAA protest: NIA court clears Akhil Gogoi of all charges under UAPA

He was arrested for his involvement in the anti-CAA stir in Assam in December 2019

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 12:30 ist
MLA from Sibsagar and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi produced before special NIA court in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo

A special NIA court on Thursday cleared Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi of all charges under the UAPA for his alleged role in the anti-CAA stir in Assam in December 2019.

More to follow...

CAA
Assam
Akhil Gogoi

