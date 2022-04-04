Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district.
On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councillor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation of the case in 45 days.
The court also directed that the investigation of the case be transferred from the West Bengal police to the CBI.
Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Libyan artisans restore old Qurans for Ramadan
Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night
NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket
Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'
Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?
Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet
Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death
Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers
In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army
Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students