Cal HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress leader

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 04 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 17:09 ist

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district.

On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councillor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation of the case in 45 days.

The court also directed that the investigation of the case be transferred from the West Bengal police to the CBI.

Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Calcutta
High Court
CBI
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Libyan artisans restore old Qurans for Ramadan

Libyan artisans restore old Qurans for Ramadan

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

 