CBI arrests IPS officer in Narada sting operation case

CBI on Thursday arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza in relation to the Narada sting operation case. Mirza was seen purportedly taking cash in one of the video footages of the sting operation.



According to CBI sources, Mirza was arrested after the investigators found several contradictions in his statement. They also said that this is the first arrest in the Narada sting operation case.



CBI sources further revealed that Mirza was produced before a special CBI court in the city on Thursday and investigators are likely to plea for his custody.



Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of the undivided Bardhaman district when the sting operation footages came to surface in 2016.



Apart from Mirza several other Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister and leaders were seen purportedly taking cash in the video.



While BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha welcomed the development TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee refused to comment on the matter.