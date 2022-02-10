CBI summons TMC leader Mondal in cattle smuggling case

CBI summons TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

Mandal has been asked to depose before the CBI officials at Nizam Palace here on February 14

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 10 2022, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 18:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with its probe into a multi-crore cattle smuggling racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border, a source in the agency said.

Mandal has been asked to depose before the CBI officials at Nizam Palace here on February 14, he said.

On Wednesday, the central agency had summoned TMC MP and actor Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, in connection with the same probe. He has been asked to appear on February 15. The CBI had earlier questioned several persons, including Bikash Mishra, brother of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the cattle smuggling racket, and considered close to West Bengal's ruling TMC.

The agency had also interrogated Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the case.

Both Bikash Mishra and Haque were taken to CBI custody, and the latter was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The CBI had also apprehended a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion for his alleged involvement in the racket. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

TMC
cattle smuggling
West Bengal
Kolkata
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 