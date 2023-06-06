CBI begins probe of Odisha train accident

CBI team visits Odisha train accident site, begins probe

The Government Railway Police in Balasore has registered a case on June 3 under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Railway Act over the accident

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 06 2023, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 01:37 ist
The Balasore train accident site. Credit: PTI Photo

A 10-member CBI team on Monday visited the Balasore train accident site and began its probe into the triple train crash, a Railway official said.

ECoR's Khurda Road division DRM Rintesh Ray said that according to his information, the CBI probe has begun but the details were not immediately known.

The Railway Board on Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the accident.

Read | Bengal CM questions CBI’s efficacy in probing rail accidents; to visit Odisha again on June 6

Earlier, Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident site where he went to the control room, signal room and signal point at Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

This apart, the Government Railway Police in Balasore has registered a case on June 3 under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Railway Act over the accident.

