Centre to set up handloom cluster in Mirabai Chanu's village in Manipur

Nongpok Kakching, a village in Imphal East district of Manipur that gave India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, has many weavers producing one of the finest textile items in their handlooms.

Chanu's silver medal haul in Tokyo Olympics has now encouraged the Centre to set up a mega handloom cluster to help the weavers in her village.

Union minister of textiles, commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced that a mega handloom cluster will be set up at Nongpok Kakching village at the expense of Rs 30 crores to honour Mirabai's feat that has made the country proud. He also announced that another handloom craft village will be set up at Moirang as a tribute to the Indian National Army fighters, who here hoisted the Indian tricolor for the first time on Indian soil during World War II.

Goyal made the announcements while speaking at "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" function organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Commerce and Industry in association with the Department of Textiles, Manipur at Imphal.

Stating that the country is yet to fully explore Manipur’s handloom and handicraft potential, Goyal said that products of the state may have great demands at the global market. "The ministry will extend all possible assistance in skill development, value addition, packaging, design, branding, if needed."

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said the state's handloom and handicraft products are unique and it has the potential to occupy a special place in the global market.

Manipur's Textiles, Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh said Manipur has the highest concentration of looms in the country, with around 2.11 lakh looms and around 2.12 lakh weavers. "When the population of weavers is shrinking in almost every other state, their population is increasing in Manipur."

During the function, Goyal also released a short film titled, ‘Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.’ He also handed over a cheque of Rs. 20 lakh to Mirabai’s mother for the film.

