Child who fell into borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda rescued after hours

The child who fell into a borewell in Kul village in Bihar’s Nalanda was rescued on Sunday evening, as reported by ANI.
#WATCH | Bihar: The child who fell into a borewell in Kul village in Nalanda has been rescued. More details are awaited. https://t.co/G6FW8RDIJJ pic.twitter.com/KQouMHkffD
— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023
An NDRF team had rushed to the spot upon being alerted about the incident and was engaged in a rescue operation that lasted several hours.
More details are awaited...
