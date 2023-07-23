Child who fell into borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda rescued after hours

The child who fell into a borewell in Kul village in Bihar’s Nalanda was rescued on Sunday evening, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Bihar: The child who fell into a borewell in Kul village in Nalanda has been rescued. More details are awaited. https://t.co/G6FW8RDIJJ pic.twitter.com/KQouMHkffD — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

An NDRF team had rushed to the spot upon being alerted about the incident and was engaged in a rescue operation that lasted several hours.

More details are awaited...

