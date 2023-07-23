Child who fell into borewell in Bihar rescued

Child who fell into borewell in Bihar’s Nalanda rescued after hours

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2023, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 17:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The child who fell into a borewell in Kul village in Bihar’s Nalanda was rescued on Sunday evening, as reported by ANI

An NDRF team had rushed to the spot upon being alerted about the incident and was engaged in a rescue operation that lasted several hours. 

More details are awaited...
 

