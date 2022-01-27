Chinese PLA hands over 'abducted' Arunachal Pradesh youth to Indian army

Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over the missing Arunachal Pradesh youth to the Indian army and due process was under way to return him to his family.

The 19-year-old Miram Taron, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang district went missing from Shiyung La village in Bishing area, close to the LAC on January 18.

On Tuesday, Rijiju said since the boy went missing from areas close to Line of Actual Control, Indian army on January 19 approached Chinese side asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into Chinese territory or PLA had taken him into their custody.

The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination. https://t.co/xErrEnix2h — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2022

"On January 20, Chinese side intimated that they found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish his identity. To assist the Chinese side in corroborating his identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with Chinese side by Indian army," Rijiju tweeted on Tuesday.

Rijiju is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh.

Another BJP MP from the frontier state, Tapir Gao on January 19 claimed that Taron was abducted by Chinese PLA from Indian territory. The boy had gone to the forest area for hunting along with another friend, who managed to flee and inform the villagers and Indian army.

