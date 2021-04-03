Coal scam: CBI interrogates Anup Majhi for second time

The CBI on Saturday interrogated the alleged coal scam kingpin Anup Majhi alias Lala for the second time and asked him to appear before it again on Monday, sources in the investigating agency said.

The probe body interrogated Lala for more than 10 hours, the sources said.

The CBI also interrogated former superintendent of police of Purulia district, D Murugan in connection with the scam.

Majhi, against whom CBI had issued a look-out circular as he was absconding, appeared before the CBI at its Nizam Palace office this morning.

He was questioned for the first time on Tuesday.

CBI had also raided Lala's official premises, residences and other properties at Asansol, Ranigunj and in Kolkata.

The investigation agency is of the view that the coal scam, arising out of illegal mining in abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, runs into thousands of crores and rupees and part of the crime proceeds had been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate has also joined the probe.