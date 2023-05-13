Counting of votes under way for Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya

Counting of votes is underway for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, a senior official said on Saturday.

The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security, he said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.

Also Read: Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Counting begins amid tight security arrangements

The National People's Party (NPP) is aiming at increasing its seat tally in the 60-member assembly to 29 with a victory in the by-election.

Six candidates are in the fray - Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.

Polling in Sohiong took place on May 10 with over 91.8 per cent of the over 34,000 voters exercising their franchise.