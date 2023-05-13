Meghalaya: Counting of votes for Sohiong bypoll begins

Counting of votes under way for Sohiong bypoll in Meghalaya

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • May 13 2023, 10:40 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 10:53 ist
The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security. Credit: AFP File Photo

Counting of votes is underway for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, a senior official said on Saturday.

The counting exercise began at 8 am amid tight security, he said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27.

Also Read: Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Counting begins amid tight security arrangements

The National People's Party (NPP) is aiming at increasing its seat tally in the 60-member assembly to 29 with a victory in the by-election.

Six candidates are in the fray - Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.

Polling in Sohiong took place on May 10 with over 91.8 per cent of the over 34,000 voters exercising their franchise.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bypolls
Meghalaya
UDP
NPP
Congress
BJP
TMC 
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 